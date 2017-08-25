Survey: Bad manager-employee relationship affects Romanians’ productivity

Nearly 80% of the respondents to a survey carried out by local online recruitment platform eJobs said that the bad relationship with their managers affects their productivity.

Moreover, 88% of the employees said that this aspect also affects their personal life.

The study was carried out between July 15 and August 15 on a sample of 1,224 employees in Romania.

More than a third (35%) of the Romanian employees said they have a tense relationship with their manager, the main reasons being, in their view, the lack of respect (89%), the lack of communication (88%), and favoritism and under-appreciation (86% each).

On the other hand, 98% of the respondents who said that they have a good or very good relationship with their managers (65% of the total) consider that this helps them increase their productivity at work, while 86% said that this influences their personal life in a positive way.

However, only 33% of the respondents to the eJobs study are friends with their managers on social media sites, 53% said they have no superiors in the social media list, while 14% don’t use such sites at all.

“Cliché or not, the manager-employee relationship has become a real concern for managers who want to create a performance-oriented environment. Many employees end up leaving their jobs because of the not-so-nice relationship they have with their bosses,” said Bogdan Badea, head of sales at eJobs Group.

The results of the study also show that what the employees want from a manager is not necessarily what they get from him. From the employees’ point of view, a good manager knows how to recognize their efforts (21%) and has the ability to identify and exploit the team’s strengths (17%). Moreover, communication (12%) and the manager’s ability to prioritize projects and team work (11%) are also important for the Romanian employees.

However, if they were to take over the position of manager, only 26% of respondents said they would do better than their superior while 33% believe that they would not be able to handle such a position. At the same time, 41% said they don’t know what they would do in such a position.

Irina Marica, [email protected]