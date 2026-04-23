Romania’s “Carpathian Vipers” F-16 detachment, deployed in Lithuania for NATO Enhanced Air Policing missions, monitored a formation of Tu-22M3 bombers, escorted by Su-35S aircraft, flying over the Baltic Sea.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, the Romanian aircraft carried out an identification and monitoring mission of the Russian formation, which operated in international airspace.

“The intervention was conducted in accordance with allied procedures, and the Romanian crews ensured safe escort until the formation exited the area of operations,” the cited source stated.

In mid-April, Romanian pilots carried out a similar mission, intercepting an aircraft sent by Russia near NATO airspace. The Russian aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission.

Romanian pilots are currently on their fourth air policing mission in Lithuania. The "Carpathian Vipers" detachment consists of approximately 100 military personnel and four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

Since 2004, when Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania joined NATO, the allies have been conducting air policing missions from the Lithuanian airbase in Šiauliai. However, after Russia invaded Crimea, these missions were supplemented from the Ämari airbase in Estonia, as part of NATO's assurance measures for its eastern allies. Missions particularly regard the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fortele Aeriene Romane on Facebook)