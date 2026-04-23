President calls for calm and dialogue amid political crisis, says Romania remains a “functional state”

President Nicușor Dan called for calm and a de-escalation of political tensions after a full day of consultations with pro-Western parties on Wednesday, April 22, stressing that Romania remains a “functional state” despite the ongoing government crisis. The remarks came after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) withdrew its support for Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan, pushing the ruling coalition to the brink of collapse.

Speaking after informal talks at Cotroceni Palace, Dan said the discussions were necessary to understand how each political actor views the future, even if the Constitution does not currently grant him a direct role in resolving the crisis.

“We are clearly in a political crisis, and it did not start today,” the president said, noting that tensions and disagreements within the coalition have been building for months.

He urged political leaders to tone down their public rhetoric and focus on solutions rather than past disputes.

“We need de-escalation now in order to have dialogue in the future,” the president said, adding that cooperation among pro-Western parties will be essential regardless of whether a future government is formed as a majority or minority.

He also sought to reassure the public that state institutions continue to function normally.

“We are a functional state, with differences of opinion at the political level,” Nicușor Dan said.

Moreover, the president underlined that Romania’s pro-Western direction is not in question, noting that all parties involved in the consultations - including PSD, PNL, Save Romania Union (USR), the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania UDMR), and representatives of national minorities - have ruled out cooperation with anti-Western forces such as the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

According to Dan, political actors also expressed willingness to work together on key national priorities, including accession to the OECD, defense-related programs such as SAFE, and the implementation of reforms tied to the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The consultations were held amid escalating uncertainty following PSD’s decision, backed by an overwhelming internal vote, to withdraw support for prime minister Ilie Bolojan’s government. The PM has said he will remain in office, while PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu has warned his party could move into opposition if no agreement is reached.

Several scenarios remain on the table, including a minority government with limited powers, a reshaped parliamentary majority, or a no-confidence vote. PSD has prepared a plan to exit Ilie Bolojan’s government, according to media reports, with its ministers being expected to resign ahead of Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)