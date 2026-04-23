75-year-old driver stopped after driving 22 km the wrong way on highway in Romania

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A 75-year-old driver from Vrancea was stopped by police after driving approximately 22 kilometers in the wrong direction on the A7 motorway, according to Libertatea.

Police were alerted about the driver after receiving three calls on April 23 regarding a car traveling in the opposite direction on the A7 motorway, also known as the Moldova Motorway. They intervened urgently and managed to identify and stop the vehicle around kilometer 160.

The car, a Volkswagen Golf registered in Vrancea County, was driven by a 75-year-old man. He had been driving against traffic on Highway 1, second lane, initially being spotted in the area of kilometer 182. As such, he covered approximately 22 kilometers in the wrong direction, endangering road traffic safety.

Luckily, however, no accidents were reported. Subsequent testing showed that the man had not consumed alcohol. According to police records, the driver had no serious prior offenses, with only two minor violations recorded in 2021.

For his actions, the driver was sanctioned by police with 9 penalty points, a fine of RON 1,822.5 (EUR 357,82), and the retention of his driving license, with the right to drive suspended for 120 days.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)