Eltra Logis, a major player in Romania in the niche logistics, transport, and storage industry, announced the expansion into the Bulgarian market and the opening of a new operational office in Sofia, with an investment of EUR 500,000.

The expansion is part of the company’s strategy to evolve towards a multinational model and comes to strengthen the regional presence alongside the already opened office in Spain. Furthermore, the decision was a natural step, given that Eltra Logis was already actively operating flows from Bulgaria and Greece for existing clients.

The company estimates that the new office in Sofia could generate approximately 8% of total turnover by the end of 2026.

“We aim to transform the new office in Sofia into a strategic hub for the development of operations in the region, especially on the Greece-Turkey corridors, with connections to both Eastern and Western Europe. The opening of this office comes in response to a real need in the market: in Bulgaria, there is still no sufficiently well-structured alternative for refrigerated transport and GDP-compliant operations,” stated Mihai Teodorescu, Managing Director of Eltra Logis.

From the new location, Eltra Logis will mainly serve routes to and from Greece, the former Yugoslav countries, Albania, and Turkey, as well as extended connections to Georgia and Azerbaijan. At the same time, the company will offer international road transport services, with a focus on refrigerated transport and GDP operations, complemented by a cross-docking warehouse, customs services, groupage development, and local operational coordination for a higher frequency of departures on these strategic corridors.

The company is also focused on developing a solid portfolio of partner transport companies in Bulgaria and expanding the network of local hauliers, capitalizing on the existing offer on the Bulgarian market.

Through the new hub, the company aims to serve customers from several industries, especially refrigerated transport and GDP-compliant operations, but also companies from the fashion and automotive sectors.

In the long term, Eltra Logis plans to expand its international network by opening offices in the Republic of Moldova and, subsequently, in the former Yugoslav countries, depending on market opportunities and the evolution of operations in the region.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)