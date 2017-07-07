Romanian cosmetics brand wants 5% turnover growth

Romanian cosmetics brand Elmiplant, owned by Greek company Sarantis, has introduced a new skin care line with which it plans to increase its turnover by 5% yearly.

The new line, called Elmiplant Care Lab, will retail exclusively in pharmacies.

The Elmiplant Care Lab line is made up of three segments: sensitive skin products, solar protection products, and pregnancy and post-pregnancy products. The latter is a novelty in the brand’s portfolio as it targets a new segment of consumers.

The new line has been developed to the pharma retail channel standards and is focused on natural origin ingredients.

The Elmiplant brand is part of the Sarantis group and has a portfolio of approximately 160 skin care products, distributed nationwide in both modern and traditional retail. The brand was established in 1992 in Romania.

Sarantis Romania reached a turnover of EUR 57.6 million in 2016, up 25% over the previous year, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

[email protected]