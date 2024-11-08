Romanian electronics refurbisher Flip.ro makes EUR 2 mln sales on first day of Black Friday

Flip.ro, a company specializing in selling refurbished phones, tablets, and laptops, made sales worth EUR 2 million on the first day of its Black Friday campaign, November 7.

The Romanian startup promotes sustainable shopping and a circular economy by offering consumers expertly refurbished devices, with a 2-year warranty.

This year, over 1,000 orders were placed within the first 45 minutes of Flip.ro’s discount campaign. Over the first 24 hours, sales increased to over EUR 2 million.

Over 13,000 users visited Flip.ro to browse the deals in the first hour of the campaign. The company prepared over 15,000 products for its Black Friday sales, with some models like the iPhone 8 and MacBook Air 15 already selling out.

The most popular products on Flip.ro on the first day of Black Friday so far were the iPhone 11, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Pro.

“Over 120,000 users showed interest in Flip.ro’s Black Friday offers on the first day this year,” said George Moroianu, co-founder of Flip.ro.

So far, for Black Friday purchases on Flip.ro, around 30% of customers chose to pay in installments, and 72% of orders from the first day are already in the delivery process. Black Friday continues on Flip.ro until Sunday, November 10, at 12:00 AM.

Flip now has over 200 employees and has already launched in Bulgaria, Hungary, and Greece. To date, over 400,000 customers and more than 14,000 companies have used Flip.ro and its dedicated business services.

At the macro level, the total value of transactions processed by PayU GPO Romania for Black Friday reached RON 400 million by 12:00 PM on November 8 - the general first day of the local sales event, according to data from the online payment processor. During this period, there were approximately 610,000 transactions, 67% of which were "one-click" payments.

The average shopping cart value was RON 655, nearly five times higher than on an ordinary day. For purchases made in installments, the average cart value was around RON 1,000 (EUR 200), 55% higher than usual. The most popular product categories included IT & electronics, home and decor, beauty, children's items, and toys, according to Agerpres.

eMAG, one of the main online retailers in Romania, reported sales of RON 630 million in the first 4 hours of its Black Friday campaign on November 8, and over 2 million products sold at an average cart value of RON 1,553.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flip)