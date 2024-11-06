Business

Personal budget for 2024 Black Friday up 20% y/y in Romania

06 November 2024

The individual budget for the Black Friday shopping campaign this year increased by 20% y/y to nearly EUR 400 in Romania, according to a study conducted by the MKOR research agency. Overall, sales of over EUR 1.2 billion are planned.

The report also revealed that buyers are becoming more realistic about the discounts.

"The data shows us that [...] consumers are becoming more selective and skeptical of the discounts displayed. Although it remains one of the most anticipated trade events, with significant budgets invested, we see that the market is maturing, and we are on the right track. Retailers have the opportunity to align with consumer expectations and offer substantial discounts, which meet the increasingly pragmatic expectations of Romanian consumers," said Cori Cimpoca, founder of MKOR.

Black Friday shopping will focus on technology products and durable goods, with electronics and household appliances at the top of preferences for 58% of Romanians. Up 5% from last year, IT&C products are gaining ground and becoming a priority for 32% of buyers.

On the other hand, fashion is losing its appeal in general (-13% compared to 2023) but remains relevant for certain segments: 41% of young Generation Z and 42% of women still want to buy fashion items on Black Friday.

"Purchase intentions remain stable compared to 2023. For active buyers, the event represents an opportunity to purchase desired products and brands at more affordable prices (54%)," MKOR specialists said.

