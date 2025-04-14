Romania opens multi-sensory pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025

Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka was inaugurated on Sunday, April 13, featuring an architectural concept created by students, with an interactive and multi-sensory approach.

The 900-square meter pavilion is located in the area assigned to the "Saving Lives" sub-theme, near the pavilions of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, and Poland, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The pavilion was inaugurated by the Secretary of State for Interinstitutional Relations, Janina Sitaru, the Commissioner General of Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Ferdinand Nagy, and Romania’s Ambassador to Japan, Ovidiu Raețchi.

“Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, will bring together 158 international participants to explore the theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives,’ which is based on the idea of international collaboration and collective involvement in identifying solutions to current global challenges,” the ministry stated.

During the exhibition, Romania’s economic and trade promotion events will focus on economy, research, education and energy, digitalization and IT&C, promotion of investment opportunities, with the aim of strengthening and developing the Strategic Partnership that Romania and Japan signed on March 7, 2023.

Additionally five “large-scale” artistic events will be organized on the Expo stages, along with 2,000 live events held within Romania’s Pavilion.

A special occasion within the Expo will be Romania Day, scheduled for June 26, marked by a Multisectoral Economic Forum, with over 80 companies from Romania, relevant representatives of the Japanese business community, and senior officials from both countries in attendance. The forum will feature country and investment project presentations, as well as B2B sessions for participants.

“This is Romania’s 25th participation in an international or world exhibition, a history that began 158 years ago. From our great inventors, such as Henri Coandă and Ana Aslan, to the new generations of entrepreneurs and researchers who are generating solutions for the future, Romania continues to inspire and contribute to a sustainable and equitable future,” Secretary of State for Interinstitutional Relations Janina Sitaru stated.

Romania’s pavilion, designed by students and selected through a competition organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ‘Ion Mincu’ University of Architecture and Urbanism, aims to present visitors with a picture of how Romanian innovations contribute to a better and more sustainable future. Commissioner General Ferdinand Nagy stated that Romania’s Pavilion offers “the ideal framework” for promoting Romanian cultural values, presenting a country “in continuous evolution, a space that conveys hope, authenticity, and a bold vision” of the future.

Six months of exciting events and activities will unfold around initiatives presented by 150 countries and 25 international organizations at the Osaka 2025 Expo.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavilionul Romaniei Expo 2025 Osaka on Facebook)