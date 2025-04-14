Bucharest hosts CleanTech Hackathon for energy innovation in May

Bucharest will host the first CleanTech Hackathon dedicated to startups from Romania and Southeastern Europe, aiming to develop sustainable energy solutions. The event takes place on May 23–24, during ENERGY EXPO 2025, the region’s largest energy fair, which opens May 22 at Hala Laminor.

The hackathon is part of the CleanTech Nexus program, developed by Romanian accelerator Techcelerator in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and PPC Romania. Organized alongside ENERGY EXPO, Ascendis, and the Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA), the event is expected to attract startups, engineers, and researchers focused on clean technologies and AI-driven energy solutions.

Participants will compete for EUR 22,000 in prizes, including cash and development resources. Finalists will be selected by a jury of energy and business experts, and winners will receive opportunities for pilot projects and partnerships with leading energy companies.

Startups and individuals can apply until May 15 via a dedicated form. Eligible participants include early-stage or scaling companies, tech professionals, and researchers interested in addressing challenges across 12 key energy themes, such as grid integration of renewables, energy storage, AI for energy management, sustainable transport, and cybersecurity for infrastructure.

Unlike traditional hackathons, the CleanTech event encourages startups to build on existing ideas or products, with support from corporate partners offering real-world challenges, the organizers said. The goal is to shorten the path from concept to commercial application.

“Energy innovation is about transforming existing services and infrastructures to meet today’s digital and environmental demands,” said Radu Brașoveanu, Digital Solutions Director at PPC Romania.

Minister of energy Sebastian Burduja emphasized the ambition to turn Romania into a “Unicorn Factory” by linking startups with major industry players.

CleanTech Nexus, launched in 2024, has already attracted over 100 startups and facilitated pilot collaborations across the region. The hackathon serves as a centerpiece of this initiative, fostering a network of innovators and energy leaders across Southeast Europe.

The winners will be announced on May 24 during a special ceremony at ENERGY EXPO.

