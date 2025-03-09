Update: In a statement explaining its decision, the Central Electoral Bureau emphasized that presidential candidates must "respect the Constitution and defend democracy," criteria Călin Georgescu fails to meet. The bureau also pointed out that the Constitutional Court had previously annulled an election due to Georgescu, making his candidacy automatically invalid, Digi24 reported.

Meanwhile, Georgescu's supporters who gathered outside the BEC headquarters clashed with law enforcement late Sunday, prompting intervention from riot police. Unrest spread to the Old Town, where demonstrators threw stones, firecrackers, and bottles at security forces. Protesters also set fire to bushes and trash bins (video here)

Initial story: Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau, BEC, rejected the registration of Călin Georgescu's candidacy on Sunday, March 9.

Călin Georgescu, the far-right, Russia-friendly politician who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year’s annulled presidential elections, officially submitted his candidacy for the repeat presidential election on Friday, March 7.

BEC's rejection can still be overturned. According to the presidential election calendar, the registration or rejection of candidacies takes place within a maximum of 48 hours from the submission of the candidacy, but no later than March 17. Parties and candidates can appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the registration or rejection of candidacies by March 18. The Constitutional Court resolves appeals through final decisions, which are immediately communicated to the Central Electoral Bureau and published in the Official Gazette.

“A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide! I have one message left! If democracy in Romania falls, the entire democratic world will fall! This is just the beginning. It’s that simple! Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!” said the pro-Russian politician on X after the decision.

The post is in English and may signal Georgescu's intention to gain support from outside Romania, particularly the Trump administration and Elon Musk. The latter posted several messages in support of the pro-Russian candidate, despite never showing any interest in or knowledge of Romanian politics.

Several supporters of candidate Călin Georgescu gathered in front of the BEC headquarters and forced the barriers installed by the gendarmes in protest. Security forces intervened, removed the protesters with tear gas, and reinstalled the protective barriers. One gendarme, however, was hit with a blunt object by the protesters.

According to a BEC statement, the candidacies of two other independents, Maria Marcu and Ion Popa, were also rejected. However, the registration of Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan as a candidate was approved.

Leaders of far-right opposition parties, such as AUR president George Simion and POT leader Ana-Maria Gavrila, protested Georgescu’s rejection. Both parties had gathered signatures in support of the pro-Russian candidate.

Meanwhile, Călin Georgescu is facing a criminal probe, being investigated under judicial supervision. On February 26, the General Prosecutor's Office announced that legal proceedings had been initiated against him for multiple offenses, including incitement to actions against constitutional order, spreading false information, falsifying financial disclosure statements regarding campaign funding, initiating or supporting fascist, racist, or xenophobic organizations, and publicly promoting the cult of individuals convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to a recent poll, Georgescu remains the favourite in the presidential elections, followed by the ruling coalition's candidate, Crin Antonescu, and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan.

