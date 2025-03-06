Court upholds judicial control for Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu in ongoing investigation

Călin Georgescu, the far-right, Russia-friendly politician who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year’s presidential elections, remains under judicial control after a decision made by the District 1 Court on Thursday, March 6. The ruling is final, according to local news agency Agerpres.

Georgescu was placed under judicial supervision for 60 days roughly a week ago on multiple charges. Investigators accuse him of incitement to actions against constitutional order, dissemination of false information, repeated false statements (regarding the sources of electoral campaign financing and asset declarations), and involvement in or support of fascist, racist, or xenophobic organizations. He is also accused of publicly promoting individuals guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, as well as advocating for fascist, legionary, racist, or xenophobic ideologies.

The former presidential candidate is accused of orchestrating a destabilization plan for Romania with the help of a larger group led by mercenary leader Horațiu Potra following the Constitutional Court’s annulment of the 2024 presidential elections. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and accused the authorities of trying to keep him from running again in the May elections.

The judicial control measure includes several restrictions, such as a ban on leaving the country without judicial authorization, and a prohibition on posting any content on social media related to Legionary, fascist, anti-Semitic, racist, or xenophobic ideologies.

Also on Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has unanimously declared inadmissible the case brought by Călin Georgescu regarding the annulment of Romania’s 2024 presidential election. The decision, issued by a three-judge committee, is final.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)