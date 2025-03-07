Elon Musk questions ECHR’s role after decision in Romanian Călin Georgescu’s appeal to election annulment

Billionaire Elon Musk has questioned the role of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after the court declared as inadmissible the case brought by Călin Georgescu, a former ultranationalist presidential candidate, regarding the annulment of Romania's 2024 presidential election.

Reacting on X, Musk shared a post from conservative influencer Mario Nawfal and added: "What is this court and how can they annul elections?"

However, the ECHR did not annul the elections in Romania. The court ruled Georgescu's complaint inadmissible, without interfering in the electoral process.

What is this court and how can they annul elections? https://t.co/6SUp6gOGmB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2025

The former presidential candidate challenged the Romanian Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the 2024 election process to the ECHR, arguing that the annulment violated his right to free elections under Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights. He also claimed that the decision had been unlawful, disproportionate, and politically motivated, among others. The ECHR rejected all his claims.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has shared incorrect information about the elections in Romania or about Călin Georgescu.

In February, the billionaire also reacted on social media after Georgescu was brought to the Prosecutor General's Office for questioning. Sharing a post on X, he said, "They just arrested the person who won the most votes in the Romanian presidential election. This is messed up." In reality, after the hearings, Georgescu was placed under judicial supervision.

Before that, Musk took aim at Marian Enache, the president of Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR), who played a key role in the election annulment. "This guy is a tyrant, not a judge," Musk wrote, sharing a post from internet personality Mario Nawfal.

