Poll confirms Romanian far-right politician Georgescu at over 40%

Far-right politician Călin Georgescu is still the frontrunner in Romania’s May presidential elections, according to the latest poll carried out by Verified for the consultants of the ruling coalition’s presidential candidate, Crin Antonescu.

Thus, if the 2025 presidential elections were to take place next Sunday, most of those polled would vote for Călin Georgescu (41.1%), followed by Crin Antonescu (18.5%) and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan (independent, 12.4%), Libertatea.ro reported.

The candidate of the reformist party USR, Elena Lasconi, would get only 7%, while the leader of the far-right party SOS Romania, Diana Sosoaca, would not get more than 3%.

The survey, conducted between February 14-18, assumes that Georgescu will run.

