Romanian doctors’ and teachers’ salaries go up today

The base gross salaries for the public healthcare and education personnel go up starting today (March 1) as a series of wage increases proposed by the Government and approved by the Parliament in the public payroll law last year come into force.

Doctors will double in some cases while teachers’ salaries will go up by about 20%. A primary care physician, who had a base gross salary of RON 6,010 will get RON 13,338 (EUR 2,861) gross per month, starting March, according to News.ro. This translates into a net wage of RON 7,802 (EUR 1,673).

Resident doctors’ gross salaries will also more than double. A first-year resident will get a gross wage of RON 5,700 up from RON 2,769, which leads to a net income of RON 3,334 (EUR 715) per month.

Teachers’ salaries will also increase by about 20%. Thus, a teacher with 25-30 years of experience will get a gross salary of RON 5,246 up from RON 4,371. This translates into a net wage of RON 3,068 (EUR 658).

Romanian Govt. to increase doctors’ salaries by over 70%

[email protected]