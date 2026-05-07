Romanian BraveX Aero develops jet-powered drone, seeks funding for expansion

Drone manufacturer BraveX Aero announced it has completed and delivered the first Romanian-produced jet-powered drone to a client under contract. The company is also seeking seed funding to expand production capacity and accelerate growth in European markets.

The company said it finalized the development and validation of its Vimana Jet models, capable of reaching speeds of up to 500 kilometers per hour and flying for 40 minutes at a cruising speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

According to BraveX Aero, the drones can be used both as target drones for calibrating defense systems and as interceptor drones.

“Flight tests and technical validations have been completed, and the drones have already been delivered to customers. In the last two months, over 20 test flights have been carried out, totaling 800 km of flight, so the models are already ready for production,” said Rareș Racoțean, CTO and founder of the company.

The company said the Vimana Jet project represents a major technological step for Romania’s aeronautics industry and demonstrates the capacity to design and manufacture advanced aerial systems within the European Union.

BraveX Aero also announced it recently completed deliveries under a contract signed last autumn, which it described as its largest project to date. According to the company, the deal strengthened its position as a supplier for institutional clients in the European security sector and helped secure additional contracts with both private and government customers.

To support increasing demand, the company launched a funding round aimed at scaling manufacturing operations, expanding sales across Europe, and completing development of a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone model by the end of 2026.

BraveX Aero is scheduled to participate as an exhibitor at Black Sea Defense and Aerospace 2026 in Bucharest next week.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)