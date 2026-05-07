Pro-Europe march to take place in Bucharest this weekend

A pro-Europe march in support of democracy and the rule of law will take place in Bucharest on Saturday, May 9 - Europe Day, organizers announced, as reported by News.ro. The demonstration will begin in Universității Square and continue toward Victoriei Square under the slogan “One Road: Europe!”

The event is organized by Asociația MEA (Environment-Education-Activism), which said the march aims to support “democracy and the rule of law” amid growing internal and external challenges.

“Now is the time to support Europe’s common voice - against internal weaknesses and external threats, against injustice, lies, corruption and division,” the organizers said in a statement.

Participants are expected to gather in Universității Square starting at 5 p.m., before marching toward Victoriei Square at 6 p.m. Representatives of non-governmental organizations, academia, the private sector, and independent journalists are scheduled to speak during the event.

Details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com