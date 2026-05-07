Bucharest to host NATO Annual Hybrid Symposium in October

Romania will host the NATO Annual Hybrid Symposium in Bucharest on October 15-16, marking the first time the event is held in Southeast Europe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced. The symposium is considered NATO’s leading forum focused on hybrid threats and will bring together officials and experts from allied member states.

The event will focus on coordinating response strategies to hybrid threats and strengthening collective resilience against destabilization efforts targeting the Euro-Atlantic area.

Hosting the symposium after previous editions held in Helsinki, Prague, and Oslo is seen by Romanian officials as recognition of the country’s growing role within the alliance on security and resilience issues.

Oana Țoiu, Romania’s foreign minister, said hybrid threats require closer cooperation among NATO allies and highlighted Romania’s role as host of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre.

“Hybrid threats know no borders, and we must increase our capacity to defend ourselves, as well as the consequences for those who threaten our security in this way,” Țoiu said in the official statement.

“It is essential to discuss the defense of democracy and critical infrastructure right here in Bucharest, in order to develop security solutions for the entire Alliance. We are pleased that, through diplomatic negotiations in recent months, we have confirmed the trust of allied states in choosing Romania to host this elite platform aimed at strengthening interoperability among member states,” she added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)