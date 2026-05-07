Survey says 7 in 10 Romanians would support union with Moldova

Nearly 72% of Romanians would vote in favor of unification with the Republic of Moldova if a referendum were held, according to a new survey conducted by INSCOP Research. The poll also suggested that support for the union is increasingly tied not only to historical identity, but also to security and European integration concerns.

The survey found that 71.9% of respondents would vote “yes” in a referendum on the union between Romania and Moldova, while 21.4% said they would oppose the idea. Another 2.1% said they were undecided, while 3.2% said they would not vote.

“The issue of the union between the Republic of Moldova and Romania seems to have moved beyond the area of historical nostalgia and transformed into a broadly accepted identity landmark in Romanian society,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

“At the same time, support for unification is beginning to be redefined not only through historical arguments, but increasingly through arguments related to security, European belonging, and regional stability,” he added.

However, despite the strong support for the idea, many Romanians remain skeptical about how quickly unification could happen, the same source said. Only 8.4% believe union with Moldova could take place within the next three years, while 13.3% expect it within five years. Nearly 30% of respondents said unification could happen in 10 years or more, while 34.7% believe it will never happen.

The study also found that 67.6% of respondents consider unification with Moldova a “historical duty,” while 26.4% disagreed.

On identity issues, 70.6% of participants agreed with the statement that “the people of the Republic of Moldova are Romanians, sharing the same language and heritage, separated from Romania only by recent history.” About a quarter of respondents considered Moldovans a separate people with a distinct language and identity.

Support for unification was stronger among voters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), men, respondents with higher education, and residents of Bucharest and larger urban areas.

The survey was conducted between April 14 and April 21, 2026, through telephone interviews on a sample of 1,100 respondents aged 18 and older. The margin of error was ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com