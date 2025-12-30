Romanian defense minister requests increased budget due to the Ukraine war

Radu Miruţă, Romania’s new defense minister, announced that he has requested an increase in the ministry’s budget next year, given the security situation in the region.

“We have a war at the border, we have effervescence all over the world with the increase in defense capacities, with investments in the military area, because it is useless to have schools, to have a developed economic environment if you do not have security. When everyone is investing in Defense, it is not sound to reduce spending on this, especially for us, a country with the longest border with another country where bombs are exploding and where there is war,” Miruţă said, cited by News.ro.

The minister requested for next year an increase in the budget of the Ministry of Defense from 2.3% of GDP, as it was in 2025, to 2.7% of GDP for 2026.

Miruţă also noted that salaries will not decrease in the public defense sector. The envisioned 10% reduction in the salary budget will instead be calculated through the increased retirement age.

Other areas in the ministry can still be made more efficient, he added.

“There are several institutes where, at first glance, I assess that activities can still be made more efficient without the Romanian Army truly suffering,” the minister added.

Earlier this year, Romania was earmarked for EUR 16.6 billion in soft loans from the European Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism meant to boost European defense. The funds will go to defense acquisitions and dual-use infrastructure, but the mechanism also includes a budgetary component.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)