Romanian car brand Dacia to expand its portfolio of electric models in the coming years

Carmaker Dacia will continue to expand its portfolio of electric models over the next four years, according to information transmitted by new Renault CEO Francois Provost in Paris, during the presentation of the Renault “futuREady” strategy.

The new direction includes the main development pillars for the group’s three brands – Renault, Dacia, and Alpine. Each will focus on different sectors of the car market. As part of the overarching strategy, over the next four years, Dacia specifically will launch 4 new fully electric models.

The Romanian brand will continue to “deploy the most competitive offering based on price, cost, and value for customers,” according to the company press release. At the same time, it will continue its electric shift, and by 2030, two-thirds of the cars sold by Dacia will be hybrid or electric.

In addition, Dacia “will continue the offensive in the C segment,” and will make it 30% of the brand’s total sales by the end of the decade. For the moment, in the C segment, Dacia has only the Dacia Jogger, Dacia Bigster, and, soon, the Dacia Striker models.

The four new electric models will include the new A-segment crossover, which will be launched this year, followed by the new Dacia Sandero in 2028, which could be doubled by an electric Dacia Jogger. Also in the works could be a version of the Dacia Hipster Concept, which would consolidate the Dacia offer in the area of affordable electric cars, after the Dacia Spring is no longer manufactured, according to Profit.ro.

Moreover, Dacia plans to leverage expertise in the 4x4 field, the hybrid E-Tech technology, and the leadership position in LPG. This means the carmaker could produce new models equipped with the new e-4x4 hybrid-electric traction.

When it comes to production, the Renault Group, which owns Dacia, aims to halve downtime in its factories and cut energy consumption by 25%, for globally a 20% reduction in production costs. It also envision the integration of 350 new-generation humanoid robots for difficult or low-value-added tasks.

Renault Group also wants to reduce incidents by half in the first year of use and cut the number of customer complaints by a factor of three over five years with the help of AI

At the moment, Dacia is facing strong headwinds, even in Romania. Car registrations are slowing down, especially for new gasoline and diesel cars. However, interest in electric and hybrid cars is increasing, and the conflict in the Middle East could accelerate this trend in the coming period, according to experts cited by ProTV.

In this context, for the first time in recent years, Dacia Spring lost the first position in the ranking of electric car sales, replaced by a US-based manufacturer. The plug-in hybrid car segment also brings changes in the ranking. The new leaders are Chinese manufacturers, who dethrone the former traditional leader of the category, the Ford Kuga model.

