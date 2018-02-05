Romanian investor and former tennis player Ion Tiriac has added a Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet to his rare car collection. The car was ordered at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017.

The addition come after the recent announcement that a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet will be on display in the rare car gallery Tiriac Collection beginning January 2018.

Tiriac, the only Romanian to feature in the Forbes ranking of the world’s richest, re-opened his rare car collection to the public in 2015. This came with a triple number of items on show and a doubled display area.

The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is part of a limited series of only 99 cars. The car has customized headrests, inscribed with the Tiriac Collection logo, and features porcelain white Designo Nappa upholstery.

The car, equipped with a V12 engine, has a length of 5.345 meters, a wheelbase of 3.428 meters, a height of 2.235 meters, almost half a meter of ground clearance and ample space and comfort for four passengers. While the driver and front passenger are accommodated under the closed roof, the rear passengers can benefit from a large folding top that opens electrically. It cost EUR 630,000, local Capital reported.

At the same time, Tiriac mentioned that a Mercedes-AMG Project ONE could be added to his car collection.

“I enrolled for that famous Project ONE of Mercedes – a Formula 1 car that can be used on the street, and which is priced at over EUR 2 million. I even thought about getting another one for charity. To have it auctioned and donate the money to the Tiriac Foundation,” the businessman said, quoted by Capital.

The Tiriac Collection can be visited in the northern part of Bucharest, at 289 Calea Bucurestilor, across the street from the Henri Coanda airport in Bucharest.

(Photo: mercedes-benz.com)

