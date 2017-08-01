Romanian Banca Transilvania removes fees for most used bank operations

Local lender Banca Transilvania (BT) will remove the fees for the most common banking operations for individuals starting today (August 1).

Clients with BT bank accounts will no longer pay fees when they receive money from other BT accounts or when they send money to other BT accounts using the Internet and mobile banking services.

The lender has also launched the package “Unlimited in the BT Network”, which includes several products and services such as current account, BT Visa Electron debit card, Mobile Banking or SMS Alert.

Banca Transilvania is the second largest bank in Romania, based on its assets. BT has over 7,000 employees, 500 units and 2.2 million customers.

Some 700,000 customers use the Internet banking service. BT customers made more than 39 million payments with the Visa debit card last year, which were worth RON 4.1 billion (EUR 899 million).

