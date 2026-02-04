Justice

Romanian citizen arrested for attempted sabotage of German Navy ships

04 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two men, a 37-year-old Romanian and a 54-year-old Greek citizen, have been arrested in Germany and Greece, respectively, suspected of attempted sabotage of several ships belonging to the German Navy, News.ro reported.

They allegedly introduced “over 20 kilograms of abrasive gravel into a ship’s engine, perforated freshwater supply pipes, removed fuel tank caps, and deactivated the ship’s electronic system circuit breakers,” the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated.

They are also suspected of other attempted acts of sabotage. However, the arrest warrant currently concerns only one ship, the prosecutor’s office told AFP, cited by News.ro.

The two are suspected of committing these acts in 2025, “as part of their activities” in the port area of Hamburg, according to prosecutors. At the time, they were working at the Port of Hamburg on several corvettes of the German Federal Navy, moored at the shipyard.

The acts of sabotage were discovered during an inspection at the shipyard. Had these acts not been discovered, “they could have caused considerable damage to the ships and in any case would have delayed their departure, thereby compromising Germany’s security” and “the effectiveness of the German armed forces,” the prosecutor’s office alleged.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: zapperSiR | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Romanian citizen arrested for attempted sabotage of German Navy ships

04 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two men, a 37-year-old Romanian and a 54-year-old Greek citizen, have been arrested in Germany and Greece, respectively, suspected of attempted sabotage of several ships belonging to the German Navy, News.ro reported.

They allegedly introduced “over 20 kilograms of abrasive gravel into a ship’s engine, perforated freshwater supply pipes, removed fuel tank caps, and deactivated the ship’s electronic system circuit breakers,” the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated.

They are also suspected of other attempted acts of sabotage. However, the arrest warrant currently concerns only one ship, the prosecutor’s office told AFP, cited by News.ro.

The two are suspected of committing these acts in 2025, “as part of their activities” in the port area of Hamburg, according to prosecutors. At the time, they were working at the Port of Hamburg on several corvettes of the German Federal Navy, moored at the shipyard.

The acts of sabotage were discovered during an inspection at the shipyard. Had these acts not been discovered, “they could have caused considerable damage to the ships and in any case would have delayed their departure, thereby compromising Germany’s security” and “the effectiveness of the German armed forces,” the prosecutor’s office alleged.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: zapperSiR | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 February 2026
People
Name of Romanian-born microbiologist among those to be engraved on frieze displayed in the Eiffel Tower
04 February 2026
Politics
Update - US House of Representatives: EU interfered in Romanian elections, not Russia
04 February 2026
Cinema
Romanian Film Review: A Firey & Fabulous February
04 February 2026
Justice
Romania reportedly mentioned more than 800 times in the Epstein files
04 February 2026
HR
Employee Wellbeing Index 2025: Meaning and results of work overtake salary as top motivator for Romanian employees
04 February 2026
Transport
Bucharest better connected with Scandinavian cities after Tarom signs codesharing agreement with SAS
04 February 2026
Justice
Romania's Ombudsman refers non-payment for first day of medical leave to Constitutional Court
04 February 2026
Business
Romania’s FinMin rejects allegations about negative impact of “Temu tax”