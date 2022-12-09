First Astra trams introduced in Bucharest this weekend

The first 15 trams of the 100 the Bucharest City Hall purchased from the Romanian manufacturer Astra Vagoane Călători Arad will start running in the city this Saturday, December 10, the operator of Bucharest’s overground public transport (STB) announced.

The 15 Imperio trams will be introduced on the line 41. In a first phase, they will each have their dedicated ticket collectors “to prevent acts of vandalism” and check that passengers have valid tickets.

At 36 meters long, the new trams are larger than the ones in use in the city. One tram can carry 322 passengers, 56 of them seated.

The trams come with air conditioning, USB plugs, five double doors, and have a lower energy consumption than the ones in use. They also offer increased accessibility because of the lower floor, STB said.

With the purchase of the trams, Bucharest started renewing its tram fleet, mostly made up of vehicles manufactured before 1990.

(Photo: Societatea de Transport București - STB SA Facebook Page)

