Romanian artist works in Transport for London’s public art program

Art on the Underground, Transport for London’s public art program, has commissioned Romanian nonagenarian artist Geta Brătescu to create a new artwork for the 28th edition of the pocket Tube map. It is the Romanian artist’s first public commission in the UK.

Geta Brătescu represented Romania at the 2017 Venice Art Biennale, with the project Geta Brătescu-Apariţii (Geta Brătescu – Appearances).

At the same time, French artist Marie Jacotey has been commissioned as the 4th Night Tube map cover for spring 2018.

The project is part of a year-long program of women artists in 2018, which marks 100 years since the Representation of the People Act, enabling all men and some women over the age of 30 to vote for the first time. It is the first time Art on the Underground commissions a year of work exclusively by women artists, to celebrate the centenary.

In the same program, British artist Heather Phillipson will work on a project filling the 80 meter long disused platform at Gloucester Road station, in London. Furthermore, British artist Linder received a new billboard commission at Southwark station, while Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby will work at Brixton station taking the Brixton murals as an initial point of departure.

The program is part of #BehindEveryGreatCity, a new campaign by the London mayor Sadiq Khan to draw attention to the progress that has been made by women over the past 100 years and champion the achievements and contributions that women make to London.

Transport for London (TfL) is the local government body responsible for the transport system in Greater London.

(Photo: TfL on Flickr/ (c) Transport for London)

