The well-known music festival Untold, which takes place yearly in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, announced the first wave of artists for the 2026 edition, titled “Untold One” and set to take place between August 6 and 9. Among the performing artists are Flo Rida, Swae Lee, Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Lost Frequencies, and many other names.

Perhaps the biggest name yet is Flo Rida, one of the most successful artists in the history of pop-rap. For the first time on the main stage of the festival, he will treat fans to hits such as Low or Good Feeling.

Swae Lee, one of the most influential voices of the new generation of hip-hop and pop, has a portfolio of songs that dominate streaming platforms. Sunflower, his collaboration with Post Malone, has surpassed 4.1 billion streams on Spotify, becoming one of the most listened-to tracks in the platform’s history.

Kygo, The Chainsmokers, and Lost Frequencies are also major names in house, dance, and electronic music set to perform at the festival.

The first wave lineup is completed by Tash Sultana, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Aoki, and Mestiza.

Festival organizers will announce more names for the 2026 edition in the coming period. Passes are available on untold.com, and fans can purchase them through installment payments.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)