Romania raises travel alert for Iran to maximum level, urges citizens to leave immediately

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) raised its travel alert for Iran to the maximum level, urging Romanian citizens to leave the country immediately due to the deteriorating security situation and an increased risk of escalation amid the anti-government protests in the country. It also urged citizens who have planned trips to Iran in the coming period to cancel their travel arrangements.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, January 14, the MAE announced that the travel warning for the Islamic Republic of Iran has been upgraded to level 9 out of 9, meaning "leave the country immediately."

"Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Romanian citizens currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran leave the country immediately, using any available safe route," reads the announcement.

At the same time, Romanian citizens already in Iran are strongly encouraged to notify the Embassy of Romania in Tehran of their presence.

According to CNN, several other countries have been warning citizens to avoid travel or leave Iran, such as the US, Italy, the UK, Spain, or India.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump said Tehran has "no plan" to execute protesters, without ruling out military action against the country, the BBC reported.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 2,600 have been killed in Iran since the protests began, including 13 children. Media organizations are unable to report from inside Iran, making verifying information difficult.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)