Romanian Govt. establishes tourism attaché office

Romania’s Government set up yesterday the tourism attaché office within the Tourism Ministry.

The attaché will represent Romania and will promote its tourism abroad.

The Government has established the new office after dismantling the previous tourism promotion offices in May.

Employees of the Tourism Ministry or the subordinated institutions can become tourism attachés. The Tourism Ministry will decide to which country the attaché will be sent and for how long, with the approval of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The attaché will be paid from the Tourism Ministry’s budget.

Romania’s tourism promotion offices abroad, which promoted the Romanian tourism abroad and attracted foreign tourists to Romania, were shut down in May and their employees returned to the country.

