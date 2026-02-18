Romania was the EU’s largest gas producer in 2025 as well

Romania was the largest gas producer in the European Union last year, as in 2024, when it surpassed the Netherlands for the first time in history in terms of extractions reported, according to Profit.ro.

Production in Romania in 2025 was nearly 357.500 TJ (terajoules), while that of the Netherlands was 315,000 TJ, according to data analyzed by the local publication. The production of both countries was lower than in 2024, when Romania’s reached nearly 360,000 TJ, while the Netherlands’ was 322.500.

Romania’s gas production represented approximately 30% of the EU’s total gas production in 2025, of 1,208,000 terajoules. Since the internal consumption of EU states was approximately 11,500,000 terajoules, Romania’s production can cover only about 3.1% of European gas consumption, which is still overwhelmingly (90%) covered by imports from Norway, the US, and others.

In fact, EU gas production covered only 10.5% of internal consumption in 2025, half a percentage point more than in 2024 (when it was 10%), mainly due to the decrease in European consumption from 12.7 million TJ to 11.5 million TJ.

Eurostat, the EU’s statistical arm, requires member state authorities to report production levels in two units of measurement, in terajoules and in million cubic meters, while consumption by different sectors is reported only in terajoules. Reporting in terajoules is more appropriate for correlation with consumption levels, as it is a unit of measurement of heating power and not of volume.

The quality of the gas is what makes the difference, as a larger volume of gas extracted from the Netherlands is needed than from Romania to heat the same space. As such, although the volumetric production of the Netherlands was higher (9.45 billion m³ compared to 9.3 billion m³ domestic production), reporting based on Higher Heating Value (or HHV) makes Romania the European leader in gas production.

With the start of offshore production in Neptun Deep in 2027, domestic production will double, making Romania the undisputed leader among EU gas producers. Approximately 87% of Romania’s gas production is provided by Romgaz and OMV Petrom, which are also equal partners in the Neptun Deep project.

(Photo source: Maricic|Dreamstime.com)