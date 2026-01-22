Romania ranks third globally by home ownership index

With a home ownership index of 77.95% and a property ownership rate of 93.9%, Romania ranks third globally, according to a study conducted by Compare the Market. The home ownership index is calculated based on several indicators, including the property ownership rate and price dynamics.

The indicator places Romania among the global leaders in terms of home ownership affordability, after South Korea and Poland.

Romania maintains one of the highest ownership rates in Europe at 93.9%, making it a dominant home-owning nation despite a slight decline of –1.98% in growth over the last five years. Even with house prices rising 5.19%, affordability remains relatively competitive, reflected in a score of 51.82.

For buyers evaluating house price trends and long-term value in Southeast Europe, Romania remains an appealing prospect for both living and buy-to-rent investment strategies. This appeal is supported by its deeply rooted ownership culture.

The study also highlights significant differences between European regions, with Eastern and Northern European countries such as Romania, Poland, and Latvia recording higher home ownership rates than many Western European countries.

The analysis examined 36 countries, measuring homeownership rates, five-year trends, annual changes in home prices, and affordability indicators, including income and essential living costs.

