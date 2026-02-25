Romania to suspend driving licenses for unpaid traffic fines

Romanians who fail to pay their traffic fines will have their driving licenses suspended after a period of time, according to a new emergency ordinance adopted by the government on Tuesday, February 24.

The measure is part of a wider administrative reform package, and can be seen as part of the government’s efforts to lower its budget deficit. Aside from that, the government also aims to address the fact that only 40% of traffic fines are paid, according to prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

“Only approximately 40% of traffic fines are paid in Romania, which is a very low percentage compared to what happens in other European countries. It is necessary to tighten this mechanism so that these fines are collected and to enforce a measure of discipline in road traffic,” he said, according to Agerpres.

Development minister Cseke Attila further explained the change, noting that if traffic fines are not paid in a certain period, local authorities first issue a warning, then coordinate with the Ministry of Internal Affairs through a digital platform to suspend the driving license.

According to him, citizens in this situation will not have to go to the Traffic Police to hand over their license. Instead, “after the 90 days have passed, after the initial 15 days for payment, the right to drive will be suspended.”

The suspension period is also clearly defined.

“The proposal from our colleagues at the Ministry of Internal Affairs is that for every RON 50 fine, one day of suspension should be applied,” the minister added.

According to the cited source, the moment the payment is made, the local authority has the obligation to enter into the digital platform of the Ministry of Internal Affairs within two days the fact that the right to drive is no longer suspended.

“Throughout this entire time, the citizen does not have to go to the local authority, to the traffic police; they did not have to do anything. The state operates through this mechanism,” Cseke Attila said.

The minister specified that the changes will enter into force in six months. As such, if the ordinance is published in the Official Gazette on March 1, the new mechanism will apply starting September 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)