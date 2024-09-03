Romania selects ‘Three kilometers to the end of the world’ as 2025 Oscar entry

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the latest feature directed by Emanuel Pârvu, is Romania's submission for the 2025 Oscar awards in the Best International Feature category.

An expert committee of the National Cinematography Center chose the film, reasoning: "The film succeeds in captivating through the complexity of the characters, and the place chosen for the story's location ensures a specific and distinct perspective among the candidates. The film probes contemporary issues through subtle nuances, making a valuable contribution to current discussions."

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii is the third feature of Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu. It tells the story of Adi, a 17-year-old teenager who spends the summer in his native village in the Danube Delta. One evening, he is attacked on the village street, and the next day, his world is turned upside down. The parents can no longer look at him like before and the apparent peace of the village begins to crumble.

Produced by Miruna Berescu, the movie stars Bogdan Dumitrache, Laura Vasiliu, Ciprian Chiujdea, Ingrid Micu-Berescu, Valeriu Andriuță, Adrian Titieni, Richard Bovnoczki, Alina Berzunțeanu, Vlad Brumaru, and Radu Gabriel.

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii had its premiere in the Official Competition of the Cannes Film Festival, where it received the Queer Palm award. It also won the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival.

The film will be released in cinemas across Romania on October 11.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, USA.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Independența Film)