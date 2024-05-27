Romanian Emanuel Pârvu’s latest feature film wins Queer Palm award at Cannes

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the feature directed by Romanian Emanuel Pârvu, received the Queer Palm 2024 Award at Cannes. The prize rewards films selected at the Cannes festival and in its parallel sections that are dealing with LGBT+ or feminist themes or characters or challenging gender norms.

The award was handed to director Emanuel Pârvu by Lukas Dhont this past weekend. Miruna Berescu, co-writer and producer of the film, was also present at the ceremony.

The jury of this year's competition, which also included films signed by Jacques Audiard, Marcelo Caetano or Karim Aïnouz, was composed of Lukas Dhont (director), Paloma (Drag Race France winner), Jad Salfiti (journalist), Juliana Rojas (filmmaker, editor), and Sophie Letourneur (director, actress).

Since its start in 2010, the Cannes Film Festival Queer Palm has rewarded memorable films that reflect the diversity and importance of the themes tackled by this prize.

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii is the third feature of Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu. It tells the story of Adi, a 17-year-old teenager from a village in the Danube Delta, who, through his parents' efforts, studies in Tulcea. When the parents are confronted with a truth they cannot understand, the unconditional love he should receive from them suddenly disappears, and Adi is left with only one solution.

The cast includes Bogdan Dumitrache, Laura Vasiliu, Ciprian Chiujdea, Valeriu Andriuţă, Adrian Titieni, Ingrid Micu-Berescu, Richard Bovnoczki, Alina Berzunţeanu, and Vlad Brumaru.

In related news, Independența Film announced that six movies that premiered at Cannes will also arrive in cinemas in Romania this year. The list includes Emilia Perez directed by Jacques Audiard, The Substance by Coralie Fargeat, Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola, Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope, Christophe Honoré’s Marcello Mio, and Everybody Loves Touda directed by Nabil Ayouch.

