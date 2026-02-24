National Museum of the Romanian Peasant hosts Mǎrțișor Fair in Bucharest

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant (MNȚR) in Bucharest will host its annual Mǎrțișor Fair from February 25 to March 1, celebrating one of Romania’s most enduring spring traditions. The event brings together artisans, designers, and young creators who reinterpret the red-and-white symbol of renewal in both traditional and contemporary forms.

As in previous years, the fair showcases handcrafted mǎrțișoare made from silk, wool, cotton, ceramics, glass, silver, wood, stone, and even modern materials such as resin and 3D-printed elements, the museum said. Visitors will find a wide array of motifs, from snowdrops and lucky charms to folk-inspired symbols, pop culture references, and urban design pieces.

A traditional food selection will complement the crafts offer, featuring gingerbread, homemade cakes, honey, jams, and herbal teas from various regions of Romania.

The fair also supports schools, foundations, and associations involved in humanitarian activities for children with disabilities and disadvantaged groups.

The event will be open daily between 10:00 and 18:00. Tickets are priced at RON 20 for adults and RON 10 for pensioners, with discounts available for students and young people.

For decades, the museum has promoted and recontextualized the March 1 tradition, which was historically practiced across Romania and other Balkan countries as a protective ritual marking the arrival of spring. Once consisting of a simple red-and-white thread tied with a silver coin for health and good fortune, the mǎrțișor has evolved into a decorative accessory and creative gift adapted to modern urban culture.

