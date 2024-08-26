Culture

Romanian Emanuel Pârvu’s latest feature wins Sarajevo Film Festival top award

26 August 2024

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the latest feature directed by Romanian Emanuel Pârvu, received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival, the event’s top award.

The film, which also received the Queer Palm 2024 Award at Cannes, will be released in local cinemas on October 11.

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii is the third feature of Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu. It tells the story of Adi, a 17-year-old teenager who spends the summer in his native village in the Danube Delta. One evening, he is attacked on the village street, and the next day, his world is turned upside down. The parents can no longer look at him like before and the apparent peace of the village begins to crumble.

Produced by Miruna Berescu, the movie stars Bogdan Dumitrache, Laura Vasiliu, Ciprian Chiujdea, Ingrid Micu-Berescu, and Valeriu Andriuță. The cast also includes Adrian Titieni, Richard Bovnoczki, Alina Berzunțeanu, Vlad Brumaru, and Radu Gabriel.

At the 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival, the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director went to Yorgos Zois for his fantasy-drama Arcadia, the award for best actress was won by Anab Ahmed Ibrahim for her performance in The Village Next to Paradise, while Doru Bem got the best actor prize for his lead role in Holy Week. The complete list of winners is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii)

1

