Romania cuts coupon and term of state bonds sold to households

Romania’s Ministry of Finance announced the terms of the retail bonds on sale to households in January under the Tezaur scheme. Both the coupons attached and the durations of the issues were reduced.

Thus, the Treasury will sell bonds with maturities of 1, 3 and 5 years – one year less compared to the maturities of the public debt sold to households in the second half of 2025.

The coupons for the respective issues are set at 6.4%, 7%, and 7.4% – compared to 6.55%, 7.1%, and 7.5%, respectively, in December 2025.

