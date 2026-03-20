Transport

Romania’s Salt Bank offers small cashback on fuel as prices keep rising

20 March 2026

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Salt Bank, a major online bank in Romania, announced that it is offering cashback on fuel to its users during two consecutive weekends, March 19-22 and March 27-29.

The bank’s clients will receive RON 0.2 for every liter of fuel paid with a Salt card. As such, for every RON 9, drivers will receive RON 0.2 back, with a maximum of RON 10 returned per weekend. The amount will be credited to the account within at most one week after the end of the campaign period in which the payment was made.

“No registration, no extra steps. You just pay with the Salt card and receive cashback,” the bank said in a press release.

The initiative comes as fuel prices continue to rise in Romania, after several consecutive adjustments in recent weeks. In major cities, fuel has reached an average cost of about RON 9 per liter.

The war in the Middle East has led to an increase of RON 1.33 per liter (16%) in the price of standard diesel at Petrom stations and RON 1.35 per liter (16.2%) at OMV premium stations. Despite these increases, prices in Romania remain below the average level recorded in Western Europe, where tariffs have risen by up to 20%, as is the case in Germany.

Yesterday, Romania’s National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) launched a nationwide control campaign targeting the fuel market, following recent increases in fuel prices.

Romania is a net importer of diesel, covering a third of its consumption through external purchases. Conversely, the country is a net exporter of gasoline, which has limited price increases for it. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)

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Transport

Romania’s Salt Bank offers small cashback on fuel as prices keep rising

20 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Salt Bank, a major online bank in Romania, announced that it is offering cashback on fuel to its users during two consecutive weekends, March 19-22 and March 27-29.

The bank’s clients will receive RON 0.2 for every liter of fuel paid with a Salt card. As such, for every RON 9, drivers will receive RON 0.2 back, with a maximum of RON 10 returned per weekend. The amount will be credited to the account within at most one week after the end of the campaign period in which the payment was made.

“No registration, no extra steps. You just pay with the Salt card and receive cashback,” the bank said in a press release.

The initiative comes as fuel prices continue to rise in Romania, after several consecutive adjustments in recent weeks. In major cities, fuel has reached an average cost of about RON 9 per liter.

The war in the Middle East has led to an increase of RON 1.33 per liter (16%) in the price of standard diesel at Petrom stations and RON 1.35 per liter (16.2%) at OMV premium stations. Despite these increases, prices in Romania remain below the average level recorded in Western Europe, where tariffs have risen by up to 20%, as is the case in Germany.

Yesterday, Romania’s National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) launched a nationwide control campaign targeting the fuel market, following recent increases in fuel prices.

Romania is a net importer of diesel, covering a third of its consumption through external purchases. Conversely, the country is a net exporter of gasoline, which has limited price increases for it. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)

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