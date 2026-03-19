Transport

Romania’s tax authority launches checks on fuel market amid price increases

19 March 2026

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The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) launched a nationwide control campaign targeting the fuel market, following recent increases in fuel prices. The checks aim to prevent and identify potential tax irregularities and market distortions, the institution said. 

The inspections cover the entire distribution chain, from importers and storage operators to fuel retailers. They are focusing on identifying companies that may be artificially inflating acquisition or production costs to gain fiscal advantages.

“ANAF inspectors are checking situations where there are suspicions of tax fraud associated with practices that may affect market fairness. In cases where the identified actions impact fair competition or consumer interests through speculative practices, the competent state institutions will be notified,” reads the agency’s statement.

The agency said the goal of the campaign is to ensure tax compliance and maintain a fair, competitive environment, contributing to greater stability in the fuel market during a period of price volatility.

The move comes as fuel prices continue to rise in Romania, with recent increases of around RON 0.10-0.15 per litre for diesel and about RON 0.10 for gasoline. Premium diesel has exceeded RON 10 per litre at some stations on Thursday, March 19, according to Hotnews.ro.

President Nicușor Dan said the government is preparing a set of measures related to energy prices and indicated that action could also be taken regarding fuel price caps, Digi24 reported.

Authorities said monitoring will continue, with further measures possible if violations are identified.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

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Transport

Romania’s tax authority launches checks on fuel market amid price increases

19 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) launched a nationwide control campaign targeting the fuel market, following recent increases in fuel prices. The checks aim to prevent and identify potential tax irregularities and market distortions, the institution said. 

The inspections cover the entire distribution chain, from importers and storage operators to fuel retailers. They are focusing on identifying companies that may be artificially inflating acquisition or production costs to gain fiscal advantages.

“ANAF inspectors are checking situations where there are suspicions of tax fraud associated with practices that may affect market fairness. In cases where the identified actions impact fair competition or consumer interests through speculative practices, the competent state institutions will be notified,” reads the agency’s statement.

The agency said the goal of the campaign is to ensure tax compliance and maintain a fair, competitive environment, contributing to greater stability in the fuel market during a period of price volatility.

The move comes as fuel prices continue to rise in Romania, with recent increases of around RON 0.10-0.15 per litre for diesel and about RON 0.10 for gasoline. Premium diesel has exceeded RON 10 per litre at some stations on Thursday, March 19, according to Hotnews.ro.

President Nicușor Dan said the government is preparing a set of measures related to energy prices and indicated that action could also be taken regarding fuel price caps, Digi24 reported.

Authorities said monitoring will continue, with further measures possible if violations are identified.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

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