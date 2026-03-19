Romanian airline Dan Air delays launch of several European routes amid rising fuel costs

Romanian airline Dan Air said it decided to postpone the launch of several new European routes, citing a sharp increase in fuel prices driven by the conflict in the Middle East. The affected routes were initially scheduled to begin on April 1, 2026.

The airline announced that flights to Barcelona, Madrid, Paris Beauvais, Valencia, and Treviso will now be launched on June 14, 2026.

These are the only routes impacted, with the rest of the network operating as planned.

“In the context of the conflict in the Middle East and its direct impact on the global fuel market, the price of kerosene has increased by over 50% in recent weeks. Under these conditions, we are forced to take responsible measures to protect the sustainability of our operations,” Dan Air said in a post on social media.

“Currently, fuel costs account for approximately 40% of total operational expenses, and in the current context, this share could rise to as much as 60%. Without such measures, these increases would inevitably be reflected in ticket prices, which would become significantly higher and less affordable for many passengers,” it added.

The airline noted that similar adjustments have been made across the European aviation industry in response to the same pressures. According to Euronews.com, such an example is the Scandinavian airline SAS, which decided to cancel at least 1,000 flights in April after the conflict in the Middle East sent fuel prices surging. Meanwhile, other air carriers have raised their fares.

Passengers who have already booked flights on the affected Dan Air routes will be contacted directly or through travel agencies and offered assistance options.

The Romanian airline said it will continue to operate existing routes and monitor market developments, with plans to proceed with the delayed launches in mid-June, depending on how conditions evolve.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dan Air)