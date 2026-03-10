Romania expects breakthrough in Resilience Facility fund absorption this March

Romania expects to receive by the end of March some EUR 3 billion under the 3rd and 4th disbursement requests submitted to the European Commission (EC) under the Resilience Facility (RRF), minister of investments and European projects Dragos Pislaru announced during hearings in the Senate on March 9, ahead of a simple motion against him filed by the opposition.

Furthermore, Romania will file the fifth disbursement request under the RRF by the end of the month, minister Pislaru announced, as reported by Economedia.ro.

The 4th request was filed on December 15, 2025 – two years after the 3rd request that was not fully disbursed yet.

Although the deadline is long overdue, minister Pislaru expressed hopes that following "an exceptional legal plea", the Commission would still reconsider the completion of the milestones under the 3rd request. He expects some EUR 400 million, or nearly half of the EUR 869 million suspended last May, could be disbursed, alongside the full EUR 2.6 billion 4th request.

Minister Pislaru mentioned an exceptional request for EUR 809 million under the 3rd tranche, corresponding to four milestones (including the EUR 231 million related to the magistrates’ pensions). Under the 3rd disbursement request, the EC suspended EUR 869 million, out of which EUR 814 million is grants and EUR 55 million is loans.

As regards the 5th disbursement request to be filled by Romania by the end of this month, this would cover only EUR 1.18 billion. The final request, covering EUR 8.8 billion, will be filed “at the end”, minister Pislaru said. The requests should be filed normally by the end of August this year.

The Senate rejected, in Monday's plenary session, the simple motion against the minister of investments and European projects. There were 41 votes in favour and 73 votes against the motion.

Titled "Dragoş Pîslaru, Cioloş's technocrat and the minister without results", the motion was signed by 44 opposition senators (PACE - Romania First, AUR, and unaffiliated).

Until this moment, Romania received EUR 10.7 billion (EUR 7.1 billion grants and EUR 3.5 billion loans) out of EUR 21.4 billion (EUR 13.6 billion grants, EUR 7.8 billion loans) under RRF.

