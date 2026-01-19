Romania receives first armoured vehicles contracted with Turkish Otokar

The first Cobra II 4×4 armoured vehicles have been delivered to the Romanian Land Forces, the army announced in a Facebook post. However, the Romanian side reportedly seeks to enforce compensations worth EUR 40 million for the delayed delivery.

"Cobra II has joined the Romanian Land Forces family! The first light armoured vehicles, Cobra II 4×4, have been received and are to be distributed to the Land Forces structures," the quoted post stated.

However, the National Company Romtehnica has asked the Turkish manufacturer Otokar for compensation of almost EUR 40 million, for alleged delays in the deliveries of armoured vehicles under a contract with the Ministry of National Defence, according to Mediafax.

The Romtehnica company submitted two claims for compensation to Otokar, regarding delays in the supply of vehicles, as well as the failure to meet objectives regarding the local production of armoured vehicles.

The Turkish manufacturer contested the claims in court, but will still make the payment due, continuing discussions for an amicable settlement, according to Profit.ro.

The contract provides for the delivery of a total of 1,059 Cobra II 4×4 tactical vehicles, the first 278 manufactured in Turkey and the remaining 781 produced in Romania, with deliveries planned to be completed within five years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fortele Terestre Romane, by Cristian Dobre)