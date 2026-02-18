Romania’s real estate market shrinks by 30% in 2025

The total transaction volume in 2025 reached approximately EUR 525 million, almost 30% below the level in 2024, when the market reached EUR 750 million, according to Profit.ro.

This decrease does not indicate a lack of interest from investors, but is the result of the postponement of major transactions and, secondarily, of the domestic political uncertainties of last year, according to analysts.

In 2025, the market was mainly supported by the retail and office segments.

Retail was the most active, generating approximately 38% of the total volume.

The most important transaction of the year was the sale of a portfolio of retail parks of approximately 32,000 square meters to the British fund M Core, for approximately EUR 57 million. Along with other acquisitions made in Focșani and Suceava, this transaction consolidated M Core's position as the largest investor of the year, with almost 29% of the total market volume.

