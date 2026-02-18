Real Estate

Romania’s real estate market shrinks by 30% in 2025

18 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total transaction volume in 2025 reached approximately EUR 525 million, almost 30% below the level in 2024, when the market reached EUR 750 million, according to Profit.ro.

This decrease does not indicate a lack of interest from investors, but is the result of the postponement of major transactions and, secondarily, of the domestic political uncertainties of last year, according to analysts.

In 2025, the market was mainly supported by the retail and office segments. 

Retail was the most active, generating approximately 38% of the total volume. 

The most important transaction of the year was the sale of a portfolio of retail parks of approximately 32,000 square meters to the British fund M Core, for approximately EUR 57 million. Along with other acquisitions made in Focșani and Suceava, this transaction consolidated M Core's position as the largest investor of the year, with almost 29% of the total market volume.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Romania’s real estate market shrinks by 30% in 2025

18 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total transaction volume in 2025 reached approximately EUR 525 million, almost 30% below the level in 2024, when the market reached EUR 750 million, according to Profit.ro.

This decrease does not indicate a lack of interest from investors, but is the result of the postponement of major transactions and, secondarily, of the domestic political uncertainties of last year, according to analysts.

In 2025, the market was mainly supported by the retail and office segments. 

Retail was the most active, generating approximately 38% of the total volume. 

The most important transaction of the year was the sale of a portfolio of retail parks of approximately 32,000 square meters to the British fund M Core, for approximately EUR 57 million. Along with other acquisitions made in Focșani and Suceava, this transaction consolidated M Core's position as the largest investor of the year, with almost 29% of the total market volume.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 February 2026
Cuisine
EU registers ‘Batog de sturion’ as Romania’s 16th protected traditional product
18 February 2026
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court clears magistrates’ pension reform
18 February 2026
Defense
Cluj-based software developer unveils first cruise missile developed by a Romanian private company
18 February 2026
Society
Romania’s population drops by over 4 million in 35 years, analysis shows
18 February 2026
Sports
Male bobsleigh team registers Romania’s best Winter Olympic Games results in 34 years
18 February 2026
Transport
Over 20 trains cancelled in Romania as heavy snow shuts key rail routes
18 February 2026
Justice
Romanian media investigation reveals network facilitating fraudulent transfers of indebted firms
18 February 2026
Finance
Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5%, signals minor adjustment to inflation outlook