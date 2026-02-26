Healthcare

Romania certifies 7 new rare disease centers, bringing total to 58

26 February 2026

Romanian authorities approved the certification of seven new centers of expertise for rare diseases, bringing the total number of nationally recognized facilities to 58, health minister Alexandru Rogobete announced. The move aims to improve access to diagnosis and treatment for patients with complex conditions requiring specialized care.

“Rare diseases mean complex cases that cannot be managed in a fragmented way. They need validated centers, dedicated teams, and clear responsibility at every stage of care,” Rogobete said.

The newly certified centers include the Regional Medical Genetics Center for rare neuromuscular diseases at the Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children “Sfânta Maria” in Iași; the Rheumatology Department at the Clinical Hospital “Sf. Maria” in Bucharest for autoimmune and autoinflammatory musculoskeletal diseases; and the Neurology I and II departments at the Fundeni Clinical Institute for rare neurological disorders.

Additional approvals were granted to the Pediatric Clinical Section II at the “Dr. Victor Gomoiu” Children’s Clinical Hospital in Bucharest for pediatric gastroenterology in rare diseases; the Pediatric Surgery I Department at the Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children “Sfânta Maria” in Iași for vascular anomalies; ONCOHELP in Timișoara for cancer predisposition syndromes; and the Pneumology Section 5 at the “Marius Nasta” Institute of Pneumophthisiology in Bucharest for rare respiratory diseases.

Minister Alexandru Rogobete said his objective is to ensure that the network operates in an integrated manner, connected to national programs and European mechanisms, so that every patient can reach evaluation and therapy more quickly.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Rogobete)

