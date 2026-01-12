Macro

Romania reports record 7.2% of GDP public investments in 2025

12 January 2026

Total public investments in Romania reached RON 137.5 billion, or 7.2% of GDP, according to estimates by prime minister Ilie Bolojan, cited by Cursdeguvernare.ro. Out of this, RON 77.4 billion (around EUR 15 billion) – or 56% of the total – was financed under transfers from the EU budget, according to the PM.

Public investments in Q2 were RON 87 billion, out of which nearly RON 59 billion was financed from the EU budget.

This was a major improvement from the RON 50.4 billion public investments, out of which RON 18.8 billion, in the first half of the year – PM Bolojan, who took office in June, highlighted.

"How we achieved this unprecedented result: efficient use of European funds; rigorous national budget programming; ensuring the necessary financial resources; prioritising European investments; adopting reforms that facilitated access to and use of these funds. It is the result of a team effort. I thank my colleagues in the government and ministries, local development agencies, local authorities, private beneficiaries, builders, designers, consultants, and all those who contributed to the realisation of these investments for the modernisation of Romania," Ilie Bolojan commented.

