Romanian prosumers generate additional system costs of EUR 40–74 per MWh injected into the grid

Each megawatt-hour (MWh) injected into the grid by Romanian prosumers generates additional system costs of between RON 200 and RON 372 (EUR 40–74), costs that are ultimately borne by end consumers, according to a study carried out by ASC Xlead Business Hub for the Association of Energy Suppliers of Romania (AFEER), cited by Economica.net.

The report, titled Study on the evolution, regulatory framework and impact of prosumers on the energy system in Romania, examines the rapid expansion of the prosumer segment, its impact on the electricity system and the existing regulatory framework, while also outlining technical and economic recommendations and examples of good practice.

Romania has recorded one of the fastest growth rates in prosumers in Europe. Their number surged from just 303 in 2019 to nearly 300,000 at the beginning of 2026.

The installed capacity rose from less than 5 MW to approximately 3,400 MW by end-2025 while annual production reached around 4.5 TWh, accounting for roughly 9% of Romania’s total electricity output. Between 2022 and 2024, the segment expanded at average annual rates exceeding 200%, outpacing more mature markets such as Germany, Spain, and Italy.

The study noted that prosumers bring clear benefits to the energy system, including a higher share of renewable energy, potential participation in balancing services through aggregation and storage, and faster digitalisation and adoption of new technologies.

However, the report argued that the speed and scale of expansion have created significant distortions in the market, particularly as the boom coincided with the energy crisis and the introduction of price caps. According to the analysis, the additional integration and balancing costs generated by decentralized production are currently socialised across all consumers through the tariff system.

