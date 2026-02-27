Romania raises nearly EUR 1 bln with private placements in January-February

The Ministry of Finance of Romania has used the instrument of private placements, negotiated directly with the large banks, at lower interest rates, continuing the series of financings of this type used last year.

In January, the ministry raised nearly EUR 1 billion with such instruments, on top of the EUR 3 billion and USD 2 billion of Eurobonds issued.

In January 2026, the state took CHF 175 million, and in February, it borrowed another EUR 236 million, both with the help of Citibank Europe, as an arranger, resulting in almost EUR 430 million cumulatively, as shown by the Ministry of Finance data consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

From external markets, the Ministry of Finance is expected to borrow a total of EUR 10 billion (EUR 3 billion for refinancing) this year through Eurobonds, down from the record levels of previous years. From the domestic market, the state is expected to borrow about RON 160-170 billion.

The gross financing requirement is estimated at a total of RON 265-275 billion this year.

