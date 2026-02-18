Romanian president to replace 40–50 ambassadors, calls for stronger economic diplomacy

Romanian president Nicușor Dan announced that 40 to 50 ambassadors will be recalled and replaced in the coming months, arguing that the diplomatic corps needs stronger engagement in promoting economic interests abroad.

Speaking on Radio România Actualități (RRA) on February 17, the head of state said the recalls would take place in March, with new appointments to be made within the standard 90-day timeframe.

“The usual deadline is 90 days from the moment of recall to appointment. I estimate that during March we will have 40–50 recalls and appointments, so that they become effective this summer,” Nicușor Dan said, as reported by Hotnews.ro.

He indicated that the reshuffle would also affect ambassadors posted to major partner countries, but declined to name specific capitals.

The president explained that the unusually high number of recalls is partly due to the disruption caused by the cancellation of the 2024 presidential elections, which delayed several planned replacements and led to mandates extending beyond the customary four-year term.

While describing Romanian diplomacy as generally professional, Dan criticised what he sees as insufficient focus on economic diplomacy.

“In general, our diplomacy is professional. What was missing was economic diplomacy,” he said. “The actual activity of ambassadors who go and talk to companies in that country, establish relationships, and test the market. There must be a brain and a vision behind it that directs these people to do these activities. We had neither one nor the other.”

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)