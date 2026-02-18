President Nicușor Dan confirms Romania’s role in global critical metals management chain

President Nicușor Dan stated on February 17 on public Radio Romania Actualități that Romania is involved in international discussions regarding the creation of a common mechanism for the management of critical materials, in partnership with the United States and the European Union, and at the Feldioara factory in Brașov County, a project to process some minerals could be developed in collaboration with an American company.

“As you know, the minister of foreign affairs [Oana Țoiu] was in Washington two, three weeks ago, at which point a discussion began - the United States, several European partners, the European Union, also present, through representatives, other countries - to constitute a, how should we call it, a kind of new world trade organization dedicated to critical metals. And the partnership will continue with both the United States and the European Union on this issue,” president Dan said.

Asked how advanced the project is, the head of state replied: "Discussions have begun and are coordinated by the private American company, both with us, Nuclearelectrica, and with the operating location."

Romania is already cooperating with an "extremely important" American company in an attempt to reduce its dependence on critical minerals from China, according to Digi24, commenting on statements of energy minister Bogdan Ivan. The “extremely important” US company is most likely Critical Metals Corp, with the same key investor behind it as Rosia Montana Gold Corporation: Frank Timis.

Romania holds 16 of the 32 critical raw materials designated at the EU level, Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan has said, claiming the country ranks first in the bloc in terms of subsoil resources for rare earths and strategic minerals.

Ivan also referred to discussions involving US-based Critical Metals Corp, reportedly backed by businessman Frank Timiș, regarding a potential agreement with state-controlled nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN). The plan would involve developing the uranium processing facility at Feldioara, in central Romania, into a plant capable of processing and refining rare earth elements extracted from Greenland by Critical Metals Corp.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Nechez)