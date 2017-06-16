Romania and Poland, lowest food prices in the EU

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices in Romania and Poland reached 62% of the EU average in 2016, according to data released yesterday by EU’s statistics office Eurostat.

The two countries had the lowest food prices among the EU member states last year.

At the other end, Denmark had the highest prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, amounting to almost 150% of the EU average. Denmark was followed by Sweden (126%), Austria (123%) and Luxembourg (121%).

Romania also had some of the lowest prices in the EU for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, amounting to 69% of the EU average. Only three countries had lower prices for these categories, namely Bulgaria (56%), Hungary (67%) and Poland (68%).

Alcohol and tobacco were most expensive in Ireland, Great Britain and Finland.

Romania recorded some of the lowest prices for restaurants and hotels, with 53% of the EU average. Only Bulgaria had lower prices for this category. At the other end, Denmark recorded the highest prices for restaurants and hotels in 2016, with 150% of the EU average.

